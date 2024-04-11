Home / World News / Ukraine's parl passes controversial law to boost much-needed conscripts

Ukraine's parl passes controversial law to boost much-needed conscripts

Lawmakers dragged their feet for months over the law, which is expected to be unpopular

Firefighters work at the site after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Around 30 cruise and ballistic missiles were shot down over Kyiv on Thursday morning. (Photo: PTI)
AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 2:12 PM IST
Ukraine's parliament passed a law on Thursday that will govern how the country recruits new conscripts, following months of delay and after thousands of amendments were submitted to water down the initial draft.

Lawmakers dragged their feet for months over the law, which is expected to be unpopular.

The law was spurred by a request from the military command under former army Commander Valerii Zaluzhny, who said Ukraine was in need of up to 500,000 new recruits to boost army ranks.

Topics :Vladimir PutinUkraineRussia Ukraine ConflictKiev Ukraine

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

