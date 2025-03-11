Ukraine to propose Black Sea ceasefire, missile halt in Saudi talks with US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy -led Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia is expected to propose a ceasefire covering the Black Sea and long-range missile strikes, along with a prisoner exchange, to de-escalate the three-year-long war with Russia, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The Ukrainian negotiators, meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jeddah on Tuesday, are also likely to sign an agreement granting the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, a deal President Donald Trump has spearheaded.

Rebuilding trust after Oval Office spat

Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington last month resulted in a tense exchange with Trump and Vice President JD Vance. During the meeting, Trump reportedly rebuked Zelenskyy, telling him, “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country.” The encounter ended without Ukraine securing an anticipated minerals agreement, which Kyiv had hoped would guarantee continued US military assistance.

Following the exchange, the US paused military aid and intelligence sharing, significantly weakening Ukraine’s defensive capabilities at a time when Russian forces continue their offensive. The upcoming Jeddah talks, set to take place later today, are seen as a crucial step toward mending relations and securing further American support.

Zelenskyy meets with Saudi Crown Prince

Zelenskyy met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the US-Ukraine negotiations, where the crown prince reiterated the kingdom’s commitment to international peace efforts, according to Saudi state media.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Saudi Arabia has played a mediating role, facilitating prisoner exchanges and hosting direct discussions between Moscow and Washington.

US optimistic on peace talks in Saudi Arabia

Trump’s administration is optimistic about the talks. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump remarked, “I think you’re gonna have eventually – and maybe not in the distant future – some pretty good results coming out of Saudi Arabia this week.”

Trump’s West Asia envoy, Steve Witkoff, echoed this sentiment in an interview with Fox News, stating, “I think that we're going over there with an expectation that we're going to make substantial progress.”

EU to set up international security force

Elsewhere, European nations are taking steps to bolster Ukraine’s security. In Paris, military officials from more than 30 nations are set to discuss the formation of an international security force aimed at deterring future Russian aggression, state-owned news network France 24 reported on Tuesday. The initiative, led by France and the UK, will be presented to Nato representatives and other allied nations. The discussions will also include participants from Asia and Oceania, who will join talks remotely.

The EU is working to bolster its own defence and move away from reliance on the US, as concerns over Trump’s communications with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin mount. European nations remain concerned that Trump may push for settlements that favour Russia.

Among Nato’s 32 members, nearly all will be represented at the Paris talks, except the US, Croatia, and Montenegro, despite being invited. Canada will send a representative in place of its military chief.