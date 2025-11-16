Home / World News / Trump buys at least $82 million in bonds since late Aug, show disclosures

Trump buys at least $82 million in bonds since late Aug, show disclosures

Most of the assets listed in Saturday's disclosures consist of bonds issued by municipalities, states, counties, school districts and other entities with ties to public agencies

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 6:25 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump bought at least $82 million in corporate and municipal bonds from late August to early October including new investments in sectors benefiting from his policies, financial disclosures made public on Saturday showed. 
According to the forms released by the US Office of Government Ethics, Trump carried out more than 175 financial purchases from August 28 through October 2. The disclosures, made under a 1978 transparency law called the Ethics in Government Act, do not list exact amounts for each purchase, only providing a broad range. 
The maximum total value of the bond purchases exceeded $337 million, according to the filings. 
Most of the assets listed in Saturday's disclosures consist of bonds issued by municipalities, states, counties, school districts and other entities with ties to public agencies. 
Trump's new bond investments span several industries, including sectors that have already benefited, or are benefiting, from his administration's policy changes such as financial deregulation. 
Corporate bonds acquired by Trump include offerings from chipmakers such as Broadcom and Qualcomm; tech companies such as Meta Platforms; retailers such as Home Depot and CVS Health ; and Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. 
Purchases of the debt of investment banks in late August included bonds of JP Morgan. On Friday, Trump asked the US Justice Department to investigate JP Morgan over its ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The bank has said it regrets its past ties with Epstein and did not help him commit "heinous acts." Trump also acquired Intel bonds after the US government, under Trump's direction, acquired a stake in the company. 
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. The administration has said before that Trump has continued to file mandatory disclosures about his investments but that neither he nor his family has a role in running the portfolio, which is managed by a third-party financial institution. 
Trump, who became wealthy in the real estate sector before entering politics, has previously said that he placed his companies into a trust overseen by his children. 
A disclosure filed in August indicated that Trump had purchased more than $100 million in bonds since returning to the presidency on January 20. Trump also submitted his annual disclosure form in June, which indicated that income from his various ventures still ultimately goes to him, raising concerns of potential conflicts of interest. 
In that annual disclosure, which appeared to cover the 2024 calendar year, Trump reported more than $600 million in income from cryptocurrencies, golf properties, licensing and other ventures. It also showed Trump's push into crypto had added substantially to his wealth. 
Overall, the president's June disclosure reported assets worth at least $1.6 billion, according to a Reuters calculation at the time.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gen Z-inspired protest in Mexico draws few young people, many govt critics

Lahore HC judge resigns protesting Constitutional amendment in Pakistan

Apple steps up CEO succession plans as Tim Cook expected to leave next year

Warren Buffett's Berkshire builds $4.9 billion stake in Alphabet

Made 'progress' on stopping flow of drugs from Venezuela, says Trump

Topics :Donald TrumpBond buyerscorporate bondsTrump administration

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 6:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story