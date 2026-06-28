Ukraine strikes two Russian oil refineries overnight, intensifying attacks

Ukraine hit two Russian oil refineries in the regions of Krasnodar and Yaroslavl overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, as Kyiv ramps up pressure on Russia's fuel supply with its drone fleet.

Kyiv's increasingly frequent drone attacks have caused acute fuel shortages in parts of Russia, one of the world's biggest oil producers, with queues and rationing seen at petrol stations.

"We continue our operations that weaken Russia's ability to wage this war," Zelenskyy wrote on social media, adding that the refineries were about 300 km and 700 km (190 miles and 430 miles) from Ukrainian territory.