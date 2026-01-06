Ukraine will receive US support to counter new Russian strikes: Allies

US President Donald Trump’s administration will agree to support Ukraine in the event of a future Russian attack, according to a draft statement being negotiated by Kyiv’s top allies.

The plan, which is subject to change and would need Washington’s approval, offers binding security guarantees urgently sought by Ukrainian authorities as part of a peace deal, including a US offer to back a European-led military force, according to an agreement text seen by Bloomberg News.

European and Canadian leaders met with Trump envoys in Paris Tuesday to push forward a plan that involves monitoring a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, backing for Kyiv’s military and assembling a multinational force to safeguard a truce, the draft said.

These elements will be European-led, with US participation, including US capabilities such as intelligence and logistics, and with a US commitment to support the force if it is attacked, it said. The talks — hosted by Emmanuel Macron — aim to build on momentum as European capitals latch on to US commitments for security guarantees, potentially advancing Trump’s ambition to bring Russia’s four-year war to an end. But the Kremlin has given little indication of whether it would accept the transatlantic diplomatic foray. Discussions will integrate Washington’s recent proposals on capabilities with plans advanced by Ukraine’s main allies, known as the coalition of the willing. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said details of the deal may not be finalized in Paris, noting that details may be “improved or adjusted” further. “This is not a make or break,” Carney told reporters.