Home / World News / Ukrainian drones hit Russian tanker transporting fuel near Crimea

Ukrainian drones hit Russian tanker transporting fuel near Crimea

The attack briefly halted traffic on the Kerch Bridge, the 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to Russia, as well as ferry transport

AP Kyiv
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea, according to Russian officials.

They said that the vessel's engine room sustained damage in the strike late Friday night in the Kerch Strait.

The Sig tanker...suffered a hole in the engine room near the waterline on the starboard side, presumably as a result of a sea drone attack, Russia's Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport wrote on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties among the 11 crew members.

Vladimir Rogov, a Kremlin-installed official in Ukraine's partially occupied southern Zaporizhzhia region, said several members of the ship's crew were wounded because of broken glass.

An official with Ukraine's Security Service confirmed to The Associated Press that the service was behind the attack on the tanker, which was transporting fuel for Russian forces.

A sea drone, filled with 450 kilograms (992 pounds) of TNT, was used for the attack, added the official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give official statements.

Without specifying that Ukraine was responsible for the drone strike, Vasyl Malyuk, who leads Ukraine's Security Service, said that such special operations are conducted in the territorial waters of Ukraine and are completely legal.

Any such explosions, he said, are an absolutely logical and effective step with regard to the enemy.

The attack briefly halted traffic on the Kerch Bridge, the 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to Russia, as well as ferry transport.

Tugboats were deployed to assist the tanker, which is under United States sanctions for helping provide jet fuel to Russian forces fighting in Syria, according to Russia's Tass news agency.

Friday night's attack was the second sea attack involving drones in one day.

Ukraine said its sea drones also struck a major Russian port Friday and damaged a warship in an attack that underlined Kyiv's growing naval capabilities as the Black Sea becomes an increasingly important battleground in the war.

The strike on Novorossiysk halted maritime traffic for a few hours and marked the first time a commercial Russian port has been targeted in the nearly 18-month-old conflict.

The port has a naval base, shipbuilding yards and an oil terminal, and is key for exports. It lies about 110 kilometres (about 60 miles) east of Crimea.

Also Read

Fire erupts at Crimea oil depot as hit by Ukraine's drone: Russian official

Ukrainian Military hints hitting Russian cruise missiles in occupied Crimea

UN draft resolution calls for peace to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty

Ukraine urges nations to vote to preserve its territory in UN resolution

Press Putin on release of political prisoners: Zelenskyy to African leaders

Pakistan's inflation touches 29.8% amid rise in food, energy prices

NSA Ajit Doval in Jeddah for Saudi Arabia hosted Ukraine peace talks

Pak court sentences Imran Khan to three years in prison in Toshakhana case

Hollywood writers, studios trade barbs ahead of renewed negotiations

India hands over Rs 45 cr to Sri Lanka to fund digital identity project

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUkraineRussiaCrimea

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story