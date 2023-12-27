Home / World News / UN appoints former Dutch deputy premier as Gaza humanitarian coordinator

UN appoints former Dutch deputy premier as Gaza humanitarian coordinator

Israel stopped all deliveries of food, water, medicine and fuel into Gaza after the militant Hamas group's October 7 incursion into southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people

Israel-Gaza conflict
AP United Nations

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 6:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands' former deputy prime minister and a Mideast expert, was appointed the UN coordinator for humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza, the United Nations chief announced on Tuesday.

The announcement by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres follows the Security Council's adoption of a resolution on Friday requesting him to expeditiously appoint a senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, where more than 2 million civilians are in desperate need of food, water and medicine,

Guterres said Kaag, who speaks fluent Arabic and five other languages, brings a wealth of experience in political, humanitarian and development affairs as well as in diplomacy to her new post.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

She is expected to start on January 8.

She will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza, he said, adding that Kaag will also establish a UN mechanism to accelerate aid deliveries "through states which are not party to the conflict.

Gaza's entire 2.3 million population is in food crisis, with 576,000 people at catastrophic or starvation levels and the risk of famine is increasing each day, according to a report released last Thursday by 23 UN and nongovernmental organisations. It blamed the widespread hunger on insufficient aid entering Gaza.

Israel stopped all deliveries of food, water, medicine and fuel into Gaza after the militant Hamas group's October 7 incursion into southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

The Israel-Hamas war has so far killed more than 20,900 people in Gaza, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants among the dead.

After US pressure, Israel allowed a trickle of aid in through Egypt, but UN agencies say that for weeks, only 10 per cent of food needs has been entering Gaza. Last week, Israel opened the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza and truck traffic increased but an Israeli strike on Thursday morning on the Palestinian side of the crossing stopped aid pickups, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, said.

Kaag has for years worked in the Middle East, including in the Palestinian territories. She started working for the United Nations in 1994 in Sudan and has worked for UNRWA and as regional director for the Mideast for the UN children's agency UNICEF.

She also served as assistant director of the UN Development Program, headed the UN mission to destroy Syria's chemical weapons, and was UN special envoy for Lebanon until October 2017.

Kaag then became minister for trade and development in the Dutch government, and in 2018 she became the country's first female foreign minister. Most recently, she served as deputy prime minister and the first female minister of finance from January 2022.

In July, she announced she was leaving Dutch politics because of hate, intimidation and threats that put a heavy burden on my family. She told the website Euronews that after becoming finance minister and deputy prime minister she received many death threats, but the most frightening was when a man showed up at her home shouting and waving a burning torch.

You don't know what's going to happen, and the safety of your family is obviously of the highest priority, Kaag, a mother of four, told Euronews in October. For me it was difficult, but bearable. It was different for my family. I always listen to them, and their opinion counts more than anything else in the world.

Also Read

Average Gazan living on 2 pieces of bread a day, scarce water: UN official

Meet Geert Wilders, the next likely prime minister of the Netherlands

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

UNSC adopts UAE's resolution on scaling up, monitoring aid to Gaza

Safer eyedrops may require new FDA powers in US amid recalls & infections

Saudi cabinet approves contracting rules for firms not based there

Argentina's new president lays off 5,000 government employees hired in 2023

Indian investors put in $335 mn as FDI in Dubai during Jan-June: Report

Dry weather, export curbs to strain global 2024 staple food supplies

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UN FoundationGaza border clashGaza conflictGaza protests

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story