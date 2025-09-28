Home / World News / UN imposes 'snapback' sanctions on hungrier, poorer, more anxious Iran

UN imposes 'snapback' sanctions on hungrier, poorer, more anxious Iran

The sanctions will again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran, and penalise any development of Iran's ballistic missile programme

Iran, Iran flag
Iran had claimed the UN had no power to reimpose the sanctions while also insisting they'd have no effect on the country. Photo: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 6:28 AM IST
The United Nations reimposed sanctions on Iran early Sunday over its nuclear programme, further squeezing the Islamic Republic as its people increasingly find themselves priced out of the food they need to survive and worried about their futures.

After last-minute diplomacy failed at the UN, the sanctions took effect Sunday at 0000 GMT (8 pm Eastern).

The sanctions will again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran, and penalise any development of Iran's ballistic missile programme, among other measures. It came via a mechanism known as "snapback", included in Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran had claimed the UN had no power to reimpose the sanctions while also insisting they'd have no effect on the country. However, they come after Israel launched a punishing 12-day war on the country in June that also saw the United States bomb the country's nuclear sites.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :United NationsIran

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

