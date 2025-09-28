UN imposes 'snapback' sanctions on hungrier, poorer, more anxious Iran

The United Nations reimposed sanctions on Iran early Sunday over its nuclear programme, further squeezing the Islamic Republic as its people increasingly find themselves priced out of the food they need to survive and worried about their futures.

After last-minute diplomacy failed at the UN, the sanctions took effect Sunday at 0000 GMT (8 pm Eastern).

The sanctions will again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran, and penalise any development of Iran's ballistic missile programme, among other measures. It came via a mechanism known as "snapback", included in Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran had claimed the UN had no power to reimpose the sanctions while also insisting they'd have no effect on the country. However, they come after Israel launched a punishing 12-day war on the country in June that also saw the United States bomb the country's nuclear sites.