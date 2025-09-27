Home / World News / China's industrial profits up 0.9% in Jan-Aug after July's 1.5% decline

China's industrial profits up 0.9% in Jan-Aug after July's 1.5% decline

Electric vehicle maker BYD saw quarterly profit fall for the first time in three-and-a-half years

manufacturing sector, economy
Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's industrial profits returned to growth in August even as businesses braced for a broader economic slowdown amid persistent demand woes.
 
A government crackdown on cost competition helped ease producer deflation last month, but missed economic forecasts have kept pressure on policymakers to bolster growth.
 
Industrial profits rose 20.4% in August from a year earlier, reversing a 1.5% year-on-year decline in July, while profits grew 0.9% in the first eight months compared to a 1.7% decline in the January-July period, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Saturday.
 
Intense competition in autos, solar and other key industrial sectors where relentless price wars have been relied on to outsell rivals has taken a toll on business margins.
 
Electric vehicle maker BYD saw quarterly profit fall for the first time in three-and-a-half years.
 
Beijing's efforts to rein in aggressive pricing strategies are showing some results, reflected in smaller declines in factory-gate prices. However, a solid recovery in demand remains elusive amid a prolonged housing downturn and weak labour market conditions.
 
Both factory output and retail sales in August posted their weakest gains since last year.
 
Chinese policymakers have refrained from major stimulus measures, balancing economic support against concerns about fuelling a hot stock market. Rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, however, could give the People's Bank of China room to ease policy without risking capital flight or yuan depreciation.
 
State-owned firms saw profits fall 1.7% in the first eight months. Private-sector firms posted a 3.3% increase while foreign firms booked a 0.9% rise, the data showed.
 
Industrial profit figures cover firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan ($2.81 million) from their main operations.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US tariffs threaten $3.1 bn Singapore pharma exports, trade talks continue

US to revoke Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa for 'reckless' acts

Pak forces kill 17 militants in joint operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Israeli strikes kill 32 in Gaza as Netanyahu ignores demands for ceasefire

US Senator backs H-1B overhaul, plans bills to prioritise American workers

Topics :ChinaChina economyIndustrial growth

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story