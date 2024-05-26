Home / World News / UN migration agency estimates over 670 dead in Papua New Guinea landslide

UN migration agency estimates over 670 dead in Papua New Guinea landslide

Local officials had initially put the death toll on Friday at 100 or more

AP Melbourne
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
The International Organisation for Migration on Sunday increased its estimate of the death toll from a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea to more than 670.

Serhan Aktoprak, the chief of the UN migration agency's mission in the South Pacific island nation, said the revised death toll was based on calculations by Yambali village and Enga provincial officials that more than 150 homes had been buried by Friday's landslide. The previous estimate had been 60 homes.

They are estimating that more than 670 people (are) under the soil at the moment, Aktoprak told The Associated Press.

Local officials had initially put the death toll on Friday at 100 or more. Only five bodies and a leg of a sixth victim had been recovered by Sunday.

First Published: May 26 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

