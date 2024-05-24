Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

More than 100 killed by landslide in Papua New Guinea, say reports

Residents say current estimates of the death toll sit above 100

landslide,landslide in jammu, damaged road, landslide near Khooni Nala

Representational Image (Photo: PTI)

AP Melbourne
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 100 people are believed to have been killed Friday in a landslide in a remote part of Papua New Guinea, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

The landslide reportedly hit Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) northwest of the South Pacific island nation's capital of Port Moresby, at roughly 3 am local time, ABC reported.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Residents say current estimates of the death toll are above 100, although authorities have not confirmed this figure. Villagers said the number of people killed could be much higher.

Social media video show locals pulling out buried bodies

The Papua New Guinea government and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Papua New Guinea is a diverse, developing nation of mostly subsistence farmers with 800 languages. There are few roads outside the larger cites.

With 10 million people, it also the most populous South Pacific nation after Australia, which is home to 27 million.
Topics : Australia landslide Death toll natural calamities Earthquake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PricePaytm LayoffsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon