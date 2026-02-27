Home / World News / Unable to confirm Iran has suspended all uranium enrichment: UN watchdog

Iran has not allowed the United Nations nuclear watchdog to access nuclear facilities affected by the 12-day war in June, according to a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog circulated to member states and seen Friday by The Associated Press.

The report stressed that therefore the agency "cannot verify whether Iran has suspended all enrichment-related activities," or the "size of Iran's uranium stockpile at the affected nuclear facilities.

