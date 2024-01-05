Home / World News / UN's world food price index ends 2023 around 10% below 2022 levels

UN's world food price index ends 2023 around 10% below 2022 levels

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 118.5 points in December, down 1.5% from November

Representational Image
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The United Nations food agency's world price index ended last year about 10% below its 2022, with values in December also down from the previous month, helping further ease concerns over global food price inflation.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 118.5 points in December, down 1.5% from November and 10.1% below December 2022 levels.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


For 2023 as a whole, the index averaged 13.7% below year earlier levels, with only sugar prices higher over the period.
The FAO's sugar price index did, however, decline 16.6% in December from November.

This was "mainly driven by the strong pace of production in Brazil, along with reduced use of sugarcane for ethanol production in India," the UN agency said in a statement.

The FAO's cereal price index rose 1.5% in December from November, as wheat, maize, rice and barley prices all rose amid hindered shipments from major exporting countries.

For the year as a whole however, cereal prices were 15.4% below their 2022 average as markets are well supplied with the exception of rice.

The largest price falls were in vegetable oils, with the price index slumping 1.4% in December, from November, and a substantial 32.7% drop for the year as a whole.

The FAO's meat price index dipped 1.0% in December from November and was down 1.8% year-on-year, while the December diary price index rose 1.6% month-on-month, but was down 16.1% from a year earlier.

Also Read

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Analysts selective on sugar stocks as higher prices keeps outlook upbeat

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Sugar shares rally up to 13% on positive outlook; Balrampur hits 52-wk high

Investors kick off 2024 with $123 billion record cash shift, says BofA

'Deeply anguished': PM Modi writes to Japan's Kishida after earthquake

Pakistan Supreme Court reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Oil prices rise ahead of US Secretary of State Blinken's visit to West Asia

Indian-American medical biller held for stealing more than $1 million

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :World food pricesFood Price IndexUnited NationsFood and Agriculture OrganisationRice pricesSugar pricesbarley

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story