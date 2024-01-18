Home / World News / Understand actions taken in self defence: MEA on Iran's missile strike

Understand actions taken in self defence: MEA on Iran's missile strike

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it is a matter between Iran and Pakistan, and asserted that India has 'an uncompromising' position of 'zero tolerance' towards terrorism

Ministry of External Affairs, Pic: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:38 AM IST
In a carefully crafted reaction on Iran's deadly missile strike targeting terror bases in Pakistan, India on Wednesday said it understands actions that countries take in their self defence.

At the same time, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it is a matter between Iran and Pakistan, and asserted that India has "an uncompromising" position of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

"This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan," he said.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries on the Iranian missile strike in Pakistan.

"So far as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defence," Jaiswal said.

Tehran launched an unprecedented missile and drone strikes on what it said were directed at the bases of a terrorist group in the restive Balochistan province.

Two bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group 'Jaish al-Adl' in Pakistan's unruly Balochistan province were targeted by missiles and drones on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.

Pakistan on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to Iran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits.

In Islamabad, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch said that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return to Islamabad for the time being.

Pakistan also reserves the right to retaliate to the provocation by Iran, she said.

Topics :Pakistan IranExternal Affairs Ministry

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:38 AM IST

