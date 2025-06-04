Home / World News / UNSC to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution amid humanitarian crisis

UNSC to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution amid humanitarian crisis

The resolution, drafted by the council's 10 elected members who serve two-year terms, reiterates its demand for the release of all hostages held by Hamas

United Nations
The UN Security Council scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution which demands "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza." (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP United Nations
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 8:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The UN Security Council scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution which demands "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties." UN diplomats said the United States is likely to veto it.

The resolution, drafted by the council's 10 elected members who serve two-year terms, reiterates its demand for the release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups following their October 7, 2023 surprise attack in southern Israel.

Calling the humanitarian situation in Gaza "catastrophic," the proposed resolution also demands "the immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and its safe and unhindered distribution at scale, including by the UN and humanitarian partners."  The vote, scheduled for late Wednesday afternoon, comes amid near-daily shootings following the establishment by an Israeli and US-backed foundation of aid distribution points inside Israeli military zones, a system it says is designed to circumvent Hamas.

The United Nations has rejected the new system, saying it doesn't address Gaza's mounting hunger crisis, allows Israel to use aid as a weapon, and doesn't comply with the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence. 

The draft resolution demands the restoration of all essential humanitarian services in line with those principles, international humanitarian law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Several UN diplomats from different countries, speaking on condition of anonymity Tuesday because discussions have been private, said they expect the United States to veto the resolution.

The US Mission to the United Nations said it had no comment on the draft resolution at this time. Israel's UN Mission did not respond to a request for comment on the draft.

Gaza's roughly 2 million people are almost completely reliant on international aid because Israel's offensive has destroyed nearly all of Gaza's food production capabilities. Israel imposed a blockade on supplies into Gaza on March 2, and limited aid began to enter again late last month after pressure from allies and warnings of famine.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that the needs in Gaza are enormous, and what's getting into Gaza from the UN "is still just a trickle." Since the complete blockade was partly lifted, he said, just over 620 truckloads have made it from Israel to the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, and only about 370 truckloads mainly with flour, food and medical and nutrition items have gotten closer to people in need, with some looted including by armed gangs.

The unimpeded entry of humanitarian assistance at scale must be restored immediately," Dujarric said. The UN must be allowed to work in safety and in security under conditions of full respect for humanitarian principles."  Since October 7, 2023, the Security Council has voted on 14 Gaza-related resolutions and approved four.

The last resolution was also proposed by the 10 elected council members and also demanded "an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire to be respected by all parties."  Fourteen of the 15 council members voted in favour last November 20, but the US vetoed the resolution because it was not linked to the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 people hostage in the October 7, 2023, attack into southern Israel that ignited the war. They are still holding 58 hostages, a third of them believed to be alive after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Israel's military campaign has killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't say how many of the dead were civilians or combatants. The ministry is led by medical professionals but reports to the Hamas-run government. Its toll is seen as generally reliable by UN agencies and independent experts, though Israel has challenged its numbers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump signs order hiking steel, aluminum tariffs to 50%, exempts UK

Lee Jae Myung elected as South Korea's President, ending 6 months of chaos

Canadian wildfire smoke reaches US Midwest, Europe; air 'very unhealthy'

Donald Trump asks Congress to slash funds for NPR, PBS and foreign aid

Russian rockets kill 4 in Ukraine as Kyiv claims it damaged a key bridge

Topics :GazaGaza conflictIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story