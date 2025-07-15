German customs get creepy surprise as 1,500 tarantulas found in cake boxes

Customs officials in Germany have released images of a disturbing find—nearly 1,500 young tarantulas concealed inside plastic containers and smuggled in spongecake boxes.

The alarming discovery was made at Cologne Bonn Airport in western Germany, after a seven-kilogram parcel from Vietnam raised suspicion due to an unusual odour that didn’t match the expected scent of the supposed confectionery. Upon inspection, authorities found hundreds of venomous spiders packed into small plastic containers.

Seasoned officers stunned by bizarre find

“This kind of thing surprises even our most seasoned officers,” said Jens Ahland, spokesperson for the Cologne customs office. “We routinely come across strange items in prohibited shipments from around the world, but this one left many of us speechless.”

Ahland described the discovery as "an extraordinary seizure," but also expressed concern over the exploitation of animals. "It saddens us to see what some people are willing to do for profit, with no regard for the welfare of these creatures." Animal welfare laws triggered as many spiders perish According to officials, many of the spiders did not survive the journey, raising serious concerns under Germany's animal welfare regulations. The surviving tarantulas have been handed over to an expert for care. Legal action underway against intended recipient Authorities are now pursuing criminal proceedings against the intended recipient, located in the Sauerland region east of the airport. The charges relate to suspected breaches of customs law, including failure to declare the contents properly and evasion of import duties.