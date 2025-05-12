Customs department confiscates Pakistani painting routed via London

Customs officials in Delhi have confiscated a painting by a Pakistani artist that was routed through London, according to a government official.

The Central government has imposed a ban on all imports from Pakistan, directly or through any other route, following the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians had lost lives.

The confiscated painting, valued around ₹4 lakh, was flagged during routine screening at the Indira Gandhi International Airport last week, and seized under the new restrictions.

India had earlier imposed a 200 per cent import duty on Pakistani goods following the Pulwama attack