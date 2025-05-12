Monday, May 12, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Customs department confiscates Pakistani painting routed via London

Post Pahalgam attack, India has put a ban on all imports from Pakistan, directly or through any other route

While the entire collection was estimated to be worth around ₹60 lakh, the three Pakistani artworks were valued worth ₹25 lakh | Photo: Shutterstock

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Customs officials in Delhi have confiscated a painting by a Pakistani artist that was routed through London, according to a government official.
 
The Central government has imposed a ban on all imports from Pakistan, directly or through any other route, following the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians had lost lives.
 
The confiscated painting, valued around ₹4 lakh, was flagged during routine screening at the Indira Gandhi International Airport last week, and seized under the new restrictions.
 
India had earlier imposed a 200 per cent import duty on Pakistani goods following the Pulwama attack
