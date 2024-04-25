Home / World News / US, 17 other countries urge Hamas to release hostages, end Gaza crisis

US, 17 other countries urge Hamas to release hostages, end Gaza crisis

The 18 countries all have citizens held by Hamas six months after the Palestinian militant group launched its Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel and killed 1,200 people

File Photo | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 8:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United States and 17 other countries on Thursday issued an appeal for Hamas to release sick, elderly and wounded hostages as a pathway to end the crisis in Gaza.
 
"We call for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza now for over 200 days," a statement by the countries said, in what a senior U.S. official called an extraordinary display of unanimity.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The 18 countries all have citizens held by Hamas six months after the Palestinian militant group launched its Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel and killed 1,200 people.
 
The signatories were the leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand and Britain.

"We emphasize that the deal on the table to release the hostages would bring an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza, that would facilitate a surge of additional necessary humanitarian assistance to be delivered throughout Gaza, and lead to the credible end of hostilities," the statement said.
 
A senior U.S. official, briefing reporters about the statement, said there were some indications that there might be an avenue for an agreement on the hostage crisis but that he was not totally confident.
 
He did not elaborate but said the resolution was dependent on "one guy," Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar.
 

Also Read

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Israel has right, responsibility to go after Hamas: White House on war

India strongly condemned deaths of civilians: PM Modi on Hamas-Israel war

Israel Prez seeks India's help in release of hostages held captive by Hamas

Protection of civilians is paramount: UN chief amid Israel-Hamas conflict

US economic growth slows in first quarter to 2 years low; inflation surges

Nasdaq down over 2%, Dow falls 500 points on US GDP growth data

New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction

Tibetans call on India, other nations to press Beijing over Panchen Lama

Electric cars, digital connectivity dominate at Beijing auto show

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Israel-PalestineisraelHamasGaza conflictGazaUnited States

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story