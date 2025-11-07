These US airports may face flight cuts due to govt shutdown: Full list

US officials have announced plans to reduce the number of flights at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports, according to a Reuters report. The move is expected to lead to thousands of cancellations as authorities attempt to ease the strain on overworked air traffic controllers.

Why are the flights being axed

Airport control towers across the country have been struggling with staff shortages as air traffic controllers continue to work without pay during the ongoing federal government shutdown. Many are reportedly calling in sick or taking side jobs to cope financially.

Around 1.4 million federal employees, including air traffic controllers and park wardens, are either working without pay or have been placed on compulsory leave. Overall, hundreds of thousands of government workers remain unpaid because lawmakers have failed to pass a new budget. Why the US government has shut down The US government shutdown has now entered its 38th day, making it the longest in the country’s history. It began on October 1 after Congress failed to reach an agreement on a new funding bill. The impasse has left millions of Americans without essential public services and government employees without paycheques.

Democrats and Republicans have remained at an impasse for weeks, showing little sign of compromise. The effects on everyday citizens have deepened as the shutdown has dragged on, with thousands of federal workers already missing multiple pay cheques. FAA announces list of affected airports The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday formally released the list of airports where flight reductions will take place. The agency said the cuts would not apply to international flights, though individual airlines may still decide to cancel or modify some international routes. Flights will be reduced at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, frequently ranked as the world’s busiest, handling more than 108 million passengers in 2024. Alongside Atlanta, Dallas Fort Worth International, Denver International, Chicago O’Hare, and Los Angeles International, the five busiest airports in the US, will all experience reductions.

Full list of affected airports: 1. Anchorage International (ANC) 2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL) 3. Boston Logan International (BOS) 4. Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) 5. Charlotte Douglas International (CLT) 6. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG) 7. Dallas Love Field (DAL) 8. Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA) 9. Denver International in Colorado (DEN) 10. Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) 11. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW) 12. Newark Liberty International (EWR) 13. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International (FLL) 14. Honolulu International (HNL) 15. Houston Hobby (HOU) 16. Washington Dulles International (IAD) 17. George Bush Houston Intercontinental (IAH) 18. Indianapolis International (IND) 19. New York John F Kennedy International (JFK)

20. Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS) 21. Los Angeles International (LAX) 22. New York LaGuardia (LGA) 23. Orlando International (MCO) 24. Chicago Midway (MDW) 25. Memphis International (MEM) 26. Miami International (MIA) 27. Minneapolis/St Paul International (MSP) 28. Oakland International (OAK) 29. Ontario International in California (ONT) 30. Chicago O’Hare International (ORD) 31. Portland International (PDX) 32. Philadelphia International (PHL) 33. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX) 34. San Diego International (SAN) 35. Louisville International (SDF) 36. Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA) 37. San Francisco International (SFO) 38. Salt Lake City International (SLC) 39. Teterboro in New Jersey (TEB) 40. Tampa International (TPA)

Airlines offering refunds to passengers United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said any customer can get a refund on a flight, even if it isn’t being cancelled, adding that this applies to non-refundable and basic economy tickets. United, the country’s largest airline, also confirmed that it would waive both change fees and fare differences on rebooked flights. Delta Air Lines has introduced a similar policy, allowing customers to change, cancel, or request refunds for their flights -- including basic economy bookings -- without penalty. The airline said in a statement that if rebooked travel occurs on or before 16 November, any fare difference will be waived.