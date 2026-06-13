US and Iran signal peace deal near despite differences over terms

The United States and Iran signalled on Friday that an agreement to end their conflict was close, with a senior US administration official saying a text was in place that both sides found acceptable.

Iran's decision-making bodies were meeting to discuss the memorandum, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Pakistan, which has for weeks sought to broker a deal, said a final text of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran had been reached.

"Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X.