US Army carries out airstrikes against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels

The US military says it carried out a wave of strikes against what it said were underground arms facilities of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Houthi tribesmen gather after US and UK air strikes on Houthi positions near Sanaa, Yemen, on Sunday | Photo: Reuters
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 7:07 AM IST
US Central Command said in a statement that Wednesday's strikes targeted weapons used by the rebels to attack ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis said seven strikes targeted sites in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, and the northern Amran province, without providing further details. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The United States and its allies have carried out repeated strikes on the Houthis, who have continued to target shipping.

The rebels say they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to force an end to Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

Topics :YemeniUS MilitaryUS airstrikes Gaza

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

