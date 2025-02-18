US 'backstop' needed before committing forces to Ukraine: UK PM Starmer

European leaders on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, but did not offer any new security guarantees that might alter the situation, especially as Donald Trump pushes for negotiations with Russia, Euro News reported.

At the conclusion of an emergency summit in Paris, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his willingness to commit British forces on the ground alongside other nations if a lasting peace agreement is reached.

However, he emphasised that a US security guarantee is essential to effectively deter further Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

"I'm prepared to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others if there's a lasting peace agreement. But there must be a US backstop because a US security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again," Starmer said at the end of an emergency summit in Paris.

"We have to recognise the new era we're in, not cling hopelessly to the comforts of the past. It's time for us to take responsibility for our security, for our continent," he added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was far more critical, saying any discussion on peacekeepers was "completely premature" and "highly inappropriate" at the present moment, given the war still rages on with all its brutality, Euro News reported.

Also Read

In a post on X, Scholz wrote, "It is a difficult situation for Europe. We welcome the talks about peace for Ukraine. But it must be a fair and sustainable peace. And: Ukraine must be part of these talks. Europe will keep on supporting Ukraine. This is what I stressed in my meetings with @ZelenskyyUa."

Meanwhile, Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, reaffirmed Europe's commitment to Ukraine's right to peace through strength, emphasising the importance of respecting Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity, and providing strong security guarantees.

Sharing a post on X, Costa wrote, "Today in Paris we reaffirmed that Ukraine deserves peace through strength. Peace respectful of its independence, territorial integrity, with strong security guarantees. Europe carries its full share of the military assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, we need a surge in Defence in Europe."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez insisted that any settlement between Ukraine and Russia should not "make the same mistakes as the past" and allow Vladimir Putin to annex foreign territory sometime again in the future. Sanchez said efforts to restore peace "must reinforce the European project and the multilateral order," Euro News reported.

The summit in Paris, organised by President Emmanuel Macron, saw the participation of Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Netherlands' Dick Schoof, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The meeting was held following a phone call last week between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders agreed to begin negotiations to end the war "immediately." This conversation disrupted the West's three-year strategy of isolating Putin, who is facing war crimes accusations, and sparked a swift backlash from European leaders who felt excluded from the diplomatic process.