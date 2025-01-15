Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US bans imports from 37 Chinese companies for human rights abuses in Uyghur

US bans imports from 37 Chinese companies for human rights abuses in Uyghur

The US has banned Huafu Fashion Co, a leading global textile manufacturer, and 25 of its subsidiaries, alleging their involvement in forced labour practices within China's cotton industry

Joe Biden, Biden
US President Joe Biden (Photo: PTI)
Md Zakariya Khan New Place
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US has banned imports from 37 more Chinese companies over allegations of forced labour and human rights abuses against the Uyghur population in China’s Xinjiang region, according to a report by Reuters.
 
This decision, announced by the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, targets textile, mining, and solar companies.
 
Among the banned firms is Huafu Fashion Co, a leading global textile manufacturer, along with 25 of its subsidiaries. The US claims these companies are linked to forced labour in China’s cotton industry.
 
The companies have been added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List. This list blocks goods tied to alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang, where US officials say internment camps have been set up for Uyghurs and other minorities. China denies these claims.
 

Crackdown on Xinjiang-linked firms

 
The ban includes solar product makers like Donghai JA Solar Technology Co and Hongyuan Green Energy Co, which source materials from Xinjiang, as well as mining giant Zijin Mining Group Co and three subsidiaries involved in extracting metals from the region.
 
Since the law was enacted in December 2021, a total of 144 companies have been added to the entity list. Neither the banned companies nor the Chinese embassy in Washington responded to requests for comment.

Also Read

PepsiCo eyes stake in Haldiram: Rs 90,000 cr valuation sparks competition

From aerospace engineer to seer: Meet IITian Baba at Mahakumbh 2025

Q3 results Jan 15: HDFC Life, L&T Tech, PSB among 24 to post earnings today

Fashion and beauty lead as tier-III cities drive e-commerce growth in 2024

'We would not do that': ITC boss Sanjiv Puri on '90-hour workweek' debate

 

US bans on Chinese smart cars

 
Additionally, in another move, the Biden administration is introducing new steps to support US car manufacturing and artificial intelligence while tightening rules on Chinese technology. These changes could also set up decisions for Donald Trump when he takes office.
 
On Tuesday, a rule banning new personal smart cars from China and Russia was approved. US officials also plan to investigate whether to extend this ban to commercial vehicles like buses and trucks.
 
These actions gave Trump the chance to decide on his approach to China. He could undo some of Biden’s recent rules, though reversing the smart car ban would take time, and he would need to decide whether to finish other plans.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wildfire warnings issued in Southern California as winds rise; LA badly hit

Elon Musk's deconstruction of X might show what's in store for TikTok

Albanese demands Russia explain what happened to Australian prisoner of war

LA rental hits nearly $40,000 a month as fires swirl housing market

World prepares for Trump tariffs even before his White House return

Topics :Joe BidenBS Web ReportsUS economyChinese economyUyghur US China trade war

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story