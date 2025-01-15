US bans imports from 37 Chinese companies for human rights abuses in Uyghur

The US has banned imports from 37 more Chinese companies over allegations of forced labour and human rights abuses against the Uyghur population in China’s Xinjiang region, according to a report by Reuters.

This decision, announced by the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, targets textile, mining, and solar companies.

Among the banned firms is Huafu Fashion Co, a leading global textile manufacturer, along with 25 of its subsidiaries. The US claims these companies are linked to forced labour in China’s cotton industry.

The companies have been added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List. This list blocks goods tied to alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang, where US officials say internment camps have been set up for Uyghurs and other minorities. China denies these claims.

Crackdown on Xinjiang-linked firms

The ban includes solar product makers like Donghai JA Solar Technology Co and Hongyuan Green Energy Co, which source materials from Xinjiang, as well as mining giant Zijin Mining Group Co and three subsidiaries involved in extracting metals from the region.

Since the law was enacted in December 2021, a total of 144 companies have been added to the entity list. Neither the banned companies nor the Chinese embassy in Washington responded to requests for comment.

US bans on Chinese smart cars

Additionally, in another move, the Biden administration is introducing new steps to support US car manufacturing and artificial intelligence while tightening rules on Chinese technology. These changes could also set up decisions for Donald Trump when he takes office.

On Tuesday, a rule banning new personal smart cars from China and Russia was approved. US officials also plan to investigate whether to extend this ban to commercial vehicles like buses and trucks.

These actions gave Trump the chance to decide on his approach to China. He could undo some of Biden’s recent rules, though reversing the smart car ban would take time, and he would need to decide whether to finish other plans.