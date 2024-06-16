Home / World News / US bipartisan delegation to visit India to strengthen ties, meet Dalai Lama

US bipartisan delegation to visit India to strengthen ties, meet Dalai Lama

The delegation including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with the 14th Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama, Dalai, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Sukhvinder Singh, Sukhvinder
Dalai Lama in Himachal Pradesh (File Photo)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 12:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers, led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, will visit India to strengthen bilateral ties and meet exiled Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama.
 
The delegation including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with the 14th Dalai Lama, Indian officials and representatives of US businesses in the country, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Committee Friday, which doesn’t say when they’ll visit. Local media including ANI News reported the trip begins this week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“Tibetans are a democracy-loving people who wish to practice their religion freely. This visit should highlight the bipartisan support in the US Congress for Tibet to have a say in their own future,” the statement quoted McCaul as saying.

Tibet has been an autonomous region of China since the People’s Liberation Army entered the country in 1950, leading to the eventual flight of the Dalai Lama to India nine years later. China opposes anyone who voices support for Tibet and the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Diplomatic relationship between US and China nearly froze after then-House Speaker Pelosi visited Taiwan in late 2022, despite repeated warnings by the Chinese government against contact with the self-ruled island Beijing claims as its own.

McCaul and Pelosi are joined by House members Gregory W. Meeks, Jim McGovern and Ami Bera, and Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Nicole Malliotakis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 




 

Also Read

30 yrs in prison for man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband with hammer

China says talks on Tibet only with representatives of Dalai Lama

Tibetans call on India, other nations to press Beijing over Panchen Lama

Tejashwi Yadav meets Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya

US issues statement calling on China to disclose Panchen Lama's whereabouts

Why Russia's bonhomie with North Korea is potential danger to the world

Israeli Army announces 'tactical pause' to increase flow of aid into Gaza

Singapore rushes to clean-up oil slick after boat hits stationary fuel ship

Quad transformed from security dialogue into multifaceted tie-up: Report

Chinese premier pledges more pandas; urges Australia to put aside issues

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Dalai LamaUnited StatesNancy PelosiChinaTibet

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story