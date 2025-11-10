US, China suspend mutual shipping probes as trade talks ease tensions

The US and China suspended port fees on each other’s ships for one year and paused probes into maritime practices, in another sign of easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The Trump administration paused a probe into China’s shipbuilding industry, and in turn, Beijing said it was shelving its own investigation and putting off special port fees on US vessels. China also said that it put on hold sanctions on US units of a major South Korean shipbuilder, Hanwha Ocean Co.

The stand-down in tensions over maritime issues tallies with a rapprochement in the broader confrontation between Washington and Beijing after a summit between the countries’ leaders. While shipping is not among the highest-profile issues, most global trade is carried by sea and the industry is a cornerstone of global commerce. Still, analysts cautioned that risks remained.