China has said that its "door remains open" for a dialogue with the US but it must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and equality, state-run Global Times reported.
On Thursday, China's Ministry of Commerce's spokesperson He Yongqian said, "If the US wants to fight, our response will continue to the end. Pressure, threats, and coercion are not the right way to deal with China."
The statement comes after US President Donald Trump imposed 125 per cent tariffs on China, following Beijing's 84 per cent tariff retaliation.
The Chinese spokesperson further said the Asian nation is hopeful of working with the US to resolve differences through dialogue.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing is not interested in a fight but will not back out if the US continues with its tariff threats. "The US cause doesn't win the support of the people and will end in failure," Lin Jian noted.
As tensions escalate, China has taken its grievances to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to seek consultations over what it deems as "violations of international trade agreements."