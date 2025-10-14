China asks US to 'show sincerity for dialogue' during working-level talks

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
China’s Ministry of Commerce on Monday urged the United States to “show sincerity for dialogue,” as both sides held working-level trade talks amid escalating tensions.
“The US cannot engage in dialogue while intimidating and threatening to impose new restrictions. This is not the right way to deal with China,” the ministry said, according to the South China Morning Post.
It added that Washington must “immediately correct its wrong practices” and avoid undermining conditions for constructive engagement.
Trade tensions escalate again
The remarks follow a new round of friction triggered by US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods starting November 1.
Trump said his move was a response to Beijing’s plans to expand export controls to nearly all products, including rare earth minerals, which are critical to global technology supply chains.
Calling China’s move a “moral disgrace,” Trump wrote that Beijing had taken an “extraordinarily aggressive” stance by issuing a “hostile letter” to the international community and imposing sweeping restrictions.