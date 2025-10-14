Home / World News / US, China to roll out tit-for-tat port fees on shipping amid trade tensions

US, China to roll out tit-for-tat port fees on shipping amid trade tensions

Early this year, Trump's administration announced plans to levy the fees on China-linked ships to loosen that country's grip on the global maritime industry and bolster US shipbuilding

USA China, USA China flag ,usa flag,china flag
China spelled out specific provisions on exemptions, which also include empty ships entering Chinese shipyards for repair (Photo: PTI)
Reuters BEIJING/LOS ANGELES
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:00 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United States and China on Tuesday will begin charging additional port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything from holiday toys to crude oil, making the high seas a key front in the trade war between the world's two largest economies. 
China said it had started to collect the special charges on US-owned, operated, built, or flagged vessels but clarified that Chinese-built ships would be exempted from the levies. 
In details published on Tuesday by state broadcaster CCTV, China spelled out specific provisions on exemptions, which also include empty ships entering Chinese shipyards for repair. 
The China-imposed extra port fees would be collected at the first port of entry on a single voyage or for the first five voyages within a year, following an annual billing cycle beginning on April 17. 
Early this year, US President Donald Trump's administration announced plans to levy the fees on China-linked ships to loosen that country's grip on the global maritime industry and bolster US shipbuilding. An investigation during former President Joe Biden's administration concluded China uses unfair policies and practices to dominate the global maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors, clearing the way for those penalties. 
The US is scheduled to also begin collecting fees on October 14. Analysts expect China-owned container carrier COSCO to be most affected, shouldering nearly half of that segment's expected $3.2 billion cost from those fees in 2026. 
China hit back last week, saying it would impose its own port fees on US-linked vessels from the same day. Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta noted that 13 per cent of crude tankers and 11 per cent of container ships in the global fleet would be affected. 
"This tit-for-tat symmetry locks both economies into a spiral of maritime taxation that risks distorting global freight flows," Athens-based Xclusiv Shipbrokers Inc said in a research note. 
In a reprisal against China curbing exports of critical minerals, Trump on Friday threatened to slap additional 100 per cent tariffs on goods from China and put new export controls on "any and all critical software" by November 1. 
Administration officials hours later warned that countries voting in favor of a plan by the United Nations' International Maritime Organization to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from ocean shipping this week could face sanctions, port bans, or punitive vessel charges. China has publicly supported the IMO plan. 
"The weaponisation of both trade and environmental policy signals that shipping has moved from being a neutral conduit of global commerce to a direct instrument of statecraft," Xclusiv said. 
Shares in Shanghai-listed COSCO rose more than 2 per cent in early trading on Tuesday. The company said its board had approved a plan to buy back up to 1.5 billion yuan ($210.3 million) worth of its shares within the next three months to maintain corporate value and safeguard shareholder interest. 
The shipping firm did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries about the potential impact of the port fees. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sarkozy set to become France's first former president to serve jail term

Trump offers all colleges preferential funding plan rejected by MIT

Britain sees 50% spike in major cyberattacks as top firms targeted

Fled country in fear for life after military rebellion: Madagascar's Prez

Hostages freed, but complex challenges remain in Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Topics :ChinaChina US tradeUS ChinaUS China trade warshipping portsShipping

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story