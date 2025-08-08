US confirmed end to stacking, car tariff cuts in trade talks, says Japan

By Chris Gallagher, Yoshiaki Nohara and Sakura Murakami

The US confirmed it would end stacking of universal tariffs on Japan and cut car levies as promised, Tokyo’s top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said after a meeting on Thursday with his counterparts in Washington.

His comments following talks with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent provided some relief amid doubts over the details of the trade deal reached between the two countries last month.

The US officials expressed regret that the stacking rule had been applied to Japan despite a verbal agreement, and said Washington would refund any overpaid levies, he said. No time frame was agreed for the implementation, Akazawa said after the meetings.

ALSO READ: Running for top spot, Japan's ASICS eyes Nike and Adidas' turf in India There has so far been no official comment on the latest meetings from the US side. Japan was hit with higher-than-expected universal tariffs as part of the wave of new levies introduced by the Trump administration Thursday. While the scale of the discrepancy was likely minor, the confusion sparked renewed criticism of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who already faces calls to step down over a poor election showing. “We have confirmed that when the US side takes measures to revise the executive order on universal tariffs, they will issue another order to reduce tariffs on cars and auto parts,” Akazawa said. “We will continue to urge the US side, through all available means and channels” to make those things happen, he said.

He added that he wasn’t sure when the orders would be issued, but he didn’t expect it to take as long as six months or a year. Under the stacking system, the 15 per cent tariff applied to Japan is being added to existing levies on its products. When Japan receives an exemption, Akazawa said that the 15 per cent rate would apply to items that previously had levies of less than 15 per cent, while items that in the past had tariffs of more than 15 per cent will no longer face additional levies. More importantly for the Japanese economy, carmakers are still struggling with tariffs at 27.5 per cent — a combination of a previous 2.5 per cent rate and a new 25 per cent levy applied by Trump.

“With each day that passes, the losses incurred by Japanese companies are mounting,” Akazawa said, adding that some companies are seeing an hourly loss of 100 million yen ($679,000), without citing which companies they are. ALSO READ: Apple turns to Japan to ease China's rare-earth magnet supply squeeze “In this respect, there is no change to what we have been saying previously. We are seeking the issuance of the executive order as quickly as possible — whether by a day or even by a moment,” he said. The lack of clarity on the timing of a promised cut to 15 per cent is making it hard for the companies, mainstays of the economy, to plan ahead. The auto sector employs roughly 8 per cent of the nation’s workforce and is a trend setter for wage growth, which has supported the central bank’s gradual interest rate hikes.

Toyota Motor Corp. this week lowered its annual guidance as it warned of a 1.4 trillion yen ($9.5 billion) hit to its bottom line from US tariffs. The world’s biggest carmaker now sees 3.2 trillion yen in operating income for the fiscal year ending in March 2026, down from its initial forecast of 3.8 trillion yen. Some carmakers are already pinning their hopes on seeing the tariff cut sooner rather than later. Honda Motor Co. raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday to reflect the 15 per cent tariffs on Japanese goods, estimating 700 billion yen ($4.7 billion) in operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 2026, up from the prior guidance of 500 billion yen.

Japanese stocks rose on Monday morning reflecting optimism over Akazawa’s comments, with shares of Toyota and Honda increasing 3.8 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively. ALSO READ: US automakers say Trump's Japan tariff deal puts them at a disadvantage The Trump administration has come under fire from the US car industry over the levies agreed with Japan, which critics say fail to address the biggest source of the US trade deficit with its Asian ally. About 80 per cent of the trade gap was due to cars and car parts last year. Akazawa chalked up the discrepancies over the stacked tariffs as a misstep introduced during the administrative processing of the agreement, insisting that Japan and the US were aligned on the trade deal agreed in late July. He also defended his call not to draw up the agreement in writing — a decision that has been questioned by opposition lawmakers as confusion mounted over the finer details of the deal.