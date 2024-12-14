Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US Court denies TikTok's plea to halt potential ban until SC review

US Court denies TikTok's plea to halt potential ban until SC review

TikTok is also looking for a potential lifeline from President-elect Donald Trump, who promised to save the short-form video platform during the presidential campaign

Tiktok
Attorneys for TikTok and its China-based parent company, ByteDance, are expected to appeal to the Supreme Court. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 7:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A federal appeals court has left in place a mid-January deadline in a federal law requiring TikTok to be sold or face a ban in the United States, rejecting a request made by the company to halt enforcement until the Supreme Court reviews its challenge of the statute.

Attorneys for TikTok and its China-based parent company, ByteDance, are expected to appeal to the Supreme Court.

It is unclear if the nation's highest court will take up the case, though some legal experts have said they expect the justices to weigh in due to the types of novel questions it raises about social media, national security and the First Amendment. 

TikTok is also looking for a potential lifeline from President-elect Donald Trump, who promised to save the short-form video platform during the presidential campaign.

Attorneys for TikTok and ByteDance had requested the injunction after a panel of three judges on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sided with the US government and rejected their challenge to the law.

The statute, which was signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year, requires ByteDance to sell TikTok to an approved buyer due to national security concerns or face a ban in the US.

The US has said it sees TikTok as a national security risk because ByteDance could be coerced by Chinese authorities to hand over US user data or manipulate content on the platform for Beijing's interests. TikTok has denied those claims and has argued that the government's case rests on hypothetical future risks instead of proven facts.

More From This Section

Donald Trump calls for shooting down mystery drones spotted across US

Blinken meets Iraqi PM to discuss Syria's future, threat of 'Islamic State'

Will use best efforts to eliminate daylight saving time in US, says Trump

Turkey to reopen its embassy in Syria for the first time since 2012

Israel attacks hospital in northern Gaza, wounding 3 medical staff

In the request filed last week, attorneys for TikTok and ByteDance had asked for a modest delay in enforcement of the law so that the Supreme Court could review the case and the incoming Trump administration could determine its position on the matter.

If the law is not overturned, the two companies have said that the popular app will shut down by January 19, just a day before Trump takes office again. More than 170 million American users would be affected, the companies have said.

The Justice Department had opposed TikTok's request for a pause, saying in a court filing last week that the parties had already proposed a schedule that was designed for the precise purpose of allowing Supreme Court review of the law before it took effect.

The appeals court issued its December 6 ruling on the matter in line with that schedule, the Justice Department filing said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US lawmakers tell Apple, Google to remove TikTok from app stores on Jan 19

US asks court to reject TikTok's bid to stave off law that could ban app

Amazon targets paid reviews on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram via shoppers

TikTok challenges Canadian govt order to shut down operations in country

TikTok's Canada unit seeks judicial review of govt's shutdown orders

Topics :TikTokUnited Statesvideo streaming

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story