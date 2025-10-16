US Defence Secy Hegseth's plane diverted to UK due to cracked windshield

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's plane made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom because a windshield cracked on a flight back to the US from a NATO meeting and all aboard are safe, the Pentagon said.

The plane landed "based on standard procedures", Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a post on X.

After Hegseth left Brussels, open source flight trackers spotted his C-32 lose altitude and begin broadcasting an emergency signal.

No members of the Pentagon press corps were travelling with Hegseth, as was regular practice under previous defence secretaries. Instead, Pentagon reporters were emptying their desks and cleaning out their workspaces after rejecting new rules for journalists based in the Pentagon.