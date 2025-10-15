Home / World News / US government shutdown costing economy $15 billion a day, says Bessent

US government shutdown costing economy $15 billion a day, says Bessent

The only thing slowing us down here is this government shutdown, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary
Bessent told a news conference that the shutdown was starting to "cut into muscle" of the US economy.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The two-week-old federal government shutdown is costing the US economy about $15 billion a day in lost output, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday, putting an estimate on its economic toll and urging Democrats to "be heroes" and side with Republicans to end it. 
Bessent told a news conference that the shutdown was starting to "cut into muscle" of the US economy. 
"We believe that the shutdown may start costing the US economy up to $15 billion a day," he said. 
The wave of investment into the US economy, including into artificial intelligence, is sustainable and is only getting started, but the federal government shutdown is increasingly an impediment, Bessent said. 
"There is pent-up demand, but then President (Donald) Trump has unleashed this boom with his policies," Bessent said at a CNBC event held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington. 
"The only thing slowing us down here is this government shutdown," Bessent said. 
He said that incentives in the Republican tax law and Trump's tariffs would keep the investment boom going and fuel continued growth. 
"I think we can be in a period like the late 1800s when railroads came in, like the 1990s when we got the internet and office tech boom," Bessent said. 
US DEFICIT HAS SHRUNK, BESSENT SAYS 
Bessent also said that the US deficit for the 2025 fiscal year ended September 30 was smaller than the $1.833 trillion deficit posted in the prior fiscal year. He did not provide a figure, but said that the deficit-to-GDP ratio could come down to the 3% range in coming years. 
The Treasury Department has not yet reported the annual deficit figure. 
The Congressional Budget Office estimated last week that the US fiscal 2025 deficit fell only slightly to $1.817 trillion despite a $118 billion jump in customs revenue from Trump's tariffs. 
"The deficit-to-GDP, which is the important number, now has a five in front of it," Bessent said at the CNBC event. 
Asked if he wanted to see a three at the start of the deficit-to-GDP ratio, Bessent said, "Yes, it's still possible." He added that the ratio would come down if the US could "grow more, spend less, and constrain spending." 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 48-hour ceasefire following border clashes

CO2 levels hit record high in 2024, driving more extreme weather: UN agency

US government shutdown delays release of crucial inflation figures

EU fines Gucci, Chlo and Loewe €157m for luxury price-fixing scheme

China raises civil service hiring age to 38 to tackle shrinking workforce

Topics :World NewsUnited StatesUS economyUS shutdown

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story