US drew bulk of state-owned investments in 2025: Global SWF report

Sovereign wealth and public pension fund investors poured $132 billion — roughly half of their investments last year — into the US in 2025, while big emerging markets drew in almost a third less than in 2024, an annual report showed Thursday.

These huge investors together with central banks notched a record $60 trillion in assets under management last year, the report from Global SWF showed, with sovere-ign wealth funds accounting for two-thirds of the money invested in the US in the year.

"The big losers were emerging markets, especially China, India, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia, which received in 2025 disappointing levels of investment: a 28 per cent drop from 2024, and only 15 per cent of the total," Global SWF managing director Diego Lopez wrote in the report. Sovereign wealth fund assets alone hit a fresh record - $15 trillion - according to the report, which uses a combination of public data and official reports to monitor the assets and spending of the world's state-owned investors, including wealth and pension funds and central banks. Funneling investments to the US came at the expense of emerging markets, however — despite their outsized performance in 2025.