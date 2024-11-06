Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US election results 2024: Here's a list of states won by Trump & Kamala

US election results 2024: Here's a list of states won by Trump & Kamala

US election results: Fox News has already called the election in Donald Trump's favour, though other major networks have yet to make an official projection

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump, US Election
US elections: Early counting showed close competition between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 2:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US presidential election 2024 saw a fierce battle between former President Donald Trump and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris. Early counting showed close competition, but as results continued to come in, Trump began to secure his lead in a series of critical states. Now, Trump has declared victory, claiming that the American people have given him an "unprecedented mandate".
 
Speaking in Pennsylvania, Trump celebrated what he described as a strong endorsement from voters. "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate. Wow, that's great," he said. 
 
Notably, Fox News has already called the election in his favour, though other major networks have yet to make an official projection. Nevertheless, Trump's lead in key swing states has left the Harris campaign scrambling.
 
Celebrations and setbacks
 
At Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, supporters celebrated his claimed victory. In contrast, the atmosphere was sombre at a Harris watch party in Washington, DC. Campaign advisor Cedric Richmond addressed disappointed supporters, indicating that Harris would respond to the results in the coming hours. "You won’t hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow," he assured.  US Elections Result 2024
 
Republicans gain control of Senate

More From This Section

BMW profit falls, misses expectations due to weak China sales, brake issues

Commodities remain under pressure on likely Trump win in US prez race

US election results 2024: What happens if Harris and Trump end up in a tie?

US elections 2024: How Kamala Harris can clinch victory with 270 votes

US elections: Trump claims powerful mandate after Fox News projects his win

 
In addition to Trump’s projected victory, the Republican Party has also reclaimed control of the Senate, flipping two key seats. This shift has solidified a political realignment in Washington, with the GOP now controlling both the presidency and the Senate. The Republican sweep represents a seismic shift in US politics and grants the party significant influence over the legislative agenda.  List of the celebrities endorsing Trump and Harris
 
US elections: Here is a breakdown of the states won by each candidate so far
 
Donald Trump
 
- Texas (40 electoral votes)
- Florida (30 electoral votes)
- Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes)
- Ohio (17 electoral votes)
- Georgia (16 electoral votes)
- North Carolina (16 electoral votes)
- Tennessee (11 electoral votes)
- Indiana (11 electoral votes)
- Missouri (10 electoral votes)
- South Carolina (9 electoral votes)
- Alabama (9 electoral votes)
- Louisiana (8 electoral votes)
- Kentucky (8 electoral votes)
- Oklahoma (7 electoral votes)
- Arkansas (6 electoral votes)
- Iowa (6 electoral votes)
- Mississippi (6 electoral votes)
- Kansas (6 electoral votes)
- Utah (6 electoral votes)
- West Virginia (4 electoral votes)
- Idaho (4 electoral votes)
- Montana (4 electoral votes)
- Wyoming (3 electoral votes)
- North Dakota (3 electoral votes)
- South Dakota (3 electoral votes)
- Nebraska (2 electoral votes)
 
Kamala Harris
 
- California (54 electoral votes)
- New York (28 electoral votes)
- Illinois (19 electoral votes)
- New Jersey (14 electoral votes)
- Virginia (13 electoral votes)
- Washington (12 electoral votes)
- Massachusetts (11 electoral votes)
- Colorado (10 electoral votes)
- Maryland (10 electoral votes)
- Oregon (8 electoral votes)
- Connecticut (7 electoral votes)
- New Mexico (5 electoral votes)
- Rhode Island (4 electoral votes)
- Hawaii (4 electoral votes)
- New Hampshire (4 electoral votes)
- Vermont (3 electoral votes)
- Delaware (3 electoral votes)
- District of Columbia (3 electoral votes) 
 
The decisive wins in battleground states have bolstered Trump’s path to victory, while Harris's campaign faces an uphill battle in the remaining stages of the election. Meanwhile, the US (and the world) waits for final calls from all major networks.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Donald Trump set to break 132-year record with non-consecutive term win

US elections 2024 result LIVE: Trump to become next US president, Fox News calls the polls

US elections 2024: What is presidential candidate Donald Trump's net worth?

US elections: Donald Trump inches closer to victory. Can he run in 2028?

US Elections 2024: List of the celebrities endorsing Trump and Harris

Topics :Kamala HarrisUS ElectionsDonald TrumpUS presidential electionsRepublican PartyUS Senate

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story