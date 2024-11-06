US election results 2024: Here's a list of states won by Trump & Kamala

The US presidential election 2024 saw a fierce battle between former President Donald Trump and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris. Early counting showed close competition, but as results continued to come in, Trump began to secure his lead in a series of critical states. Now, Trump has declared victory, claiming that the American people have given him an "unprecedented mandate".

Speaking in Pennsylvania, Trump celebrated what he described as a strong endorsement from voters. "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate. Wow, that's great," he said.

Notably, Fox News has already called the election in his favour, though other major networks have yet to make an official projection. Nevertheless, Trump's lead in key swing states has left the Harris campaign scrambling.

Celebrations and setbacks

US Elections Result 2024 At Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, supporters celebrated his claimed victory. In contrast, the atmosphere was sombre at a Harris watch party in Washington, DC. Campaign advisor Cedric Richmond addressed disappointed supporters, indicating that Harris would respond to the results in the coming hours. "You won’t hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow," he assured.

Republicans gain control of Senate

In addition to Trump's projected victory, the Republican Party has also reclaimed control of the Senate, flipping two key seats. This shift has solidified a political realignment in Washington, with the GOP now controlling both the presidency and the Senate. The Republican sweep represents a seismic shift in US politics and grants the party significant influence over the legislative agenda.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

- Texas (40 electoral votes)

- Florida (30 electoral votes)

- Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes)

- Ohio (17 electoral votes)

- Georgia (16 electoral votes)

- North Carolina (16 electoral votes)

- Tennessee (11 electoral votes)

- Indiana (11 electoral votes)

- Missouri (10 electoral votes)

- South Carolina (9 electoral votes)

- Alabama (9 electoral votes)

- Louisiana (8 electoral votes)

- Kentucky (8 electoral votes)

- Oklahoma (7 electoral votes)

- Arkansas (6 electoral votes)

- Iowa (6 electoral votes)

- Mississippi (6 electoral votes)

- Kansas (6 electoral votes)

- Utah (6 electoral votes)

- West Virginia (4 electoral votes)

- Idaho (4 electoral votes)

- Montana (4 electoral votes)

- Wyoming (3 electoral votes)

- North Dakota (3 electoral votes)

- South Dakota (3 electoral votes)

- Nebraska (2 electoral votes)

Kamala Harris

- California (54 electoral votes)

- New York (28 electoral votes)

- Illinois (19 electoral votes)

- New Jersey (14 electoral votes)

- Virginia (13 electoral votes)

- Washington (12 electoral votes)

- Massachusetts (11 electoral votes)

- Colorado (10 electoral votes)

- Maryland (10 electoral votes)

- Oregon (8 electoral votes)

- Connecticut (7 electoral votes)

- New Mexico (5 electoral votes)

- Rhode Island (4 electoral votes)

- Hawaii (4 electoral votes)

- New Hampshire (4 electoral votes)

- Vermont (3 electoral votes)

- Delaware (3 electoral votes)

- District of Columbia (3 electoral votes)

The decisive wins in battleground states have bolstered Trump’s path to victory, while Harris's campaign faces an uphill battle in the remaining stages of the election. Meanwhile, the US (and the world) waits for final calls from all major networks.