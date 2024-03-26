US election: Texas man runs for President as 'Literally Anybody Else'

A man from Texas, United States, plans to contest the upcoming presidential elections under the name 'Literally Anybody Else' to express his dissatisfaction with presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Dustin Ebey, a 35-year-old US Army veteran, has legally changed his name to 'Literally Anybody Else' to run for the White House as he is "fed up" with the "constant power grab" between the Democrats and the Republicans, The Guardian reported.

Fed up with Democrats, Republicans

"Three hundred million people can do better," he said in reference to the two frontrunners for the nation's highest office. "There really should be some outlet for people like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between the two parties that just has no benefit to the common person."

The Texan currently teaches seventh-grade maths in the suburbs of Dallas. An image of his Texas driver's licence is also going viral on social media, bearing the new name "Literally Anybody Else."

The surprise twist in the US presidential election followed as incumbent President Biden and his predecessor Trump clinched their nominations from their respective parties, beating their major competitors.

Trump has locked up a third straight Republican nomination this time and is aiming to oust Biden in a rematch of their previous electoral showdown in 2020.

How can 'Literally Anybody Else' run for office?

"It's not necessarily about me as a person, but it's about literally anybody else as an idea," the new prospective candidate was quoted as saying.

In a bid to have his name registered on the ballots, 'Literally Anybody Else' needs at least 113,000 signatures from non-primary voters in the state of Texas by May. Since that is unlikely, he is campaigning to get people to write in his name. "We don't have a 'neither' option on the ballot, and this kind of fills that role," he said.

'Literally Anybody Else isn't a person, it's a rally cry'

He has also launched a website, which seeks public support for his goal to have "Literally Anybody Else for a stronger, united America!"

"Together let's send the message to Washington and say, 'You will represent the people or be replaced.' America should not be stuck choosing between the 'King of Debt' (his self-declaration) and an 81-year-old. Literally Anybody Else isn't a person, it's a rally cry. Join the movement in any way. Donate. Volunteer. Share with a friend. Let this campaign be a beacon of hope and innovation," the website says.

The US elections are scheduled to be held on November 5.