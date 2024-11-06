US Elections 2024: List of the celebrities endorsing Trump and Harris

The US presidential election 2024 is taking place between vice-president Kamala Harris and former US president Donald Trump . Apart from the leaders from both parties, several celebrities also entered the race to show their support for the candidates they believed would bring more prosperity to the oldest democracy in the world.

Some high-profile celebrities expressed their support in favour of ex-Potus, while some could be seen favouring the vice president Harris.

Hollywood celebrities from different domains such as musicians, actors, comedians, athletes and social media stars established themselves in the Republican and Democratic corners.

Among all the celebrities, Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, had announced unequivocal support for former President Donald Trump and he has also attended several Trump rallies delivering speeches in his favour.

Here is the list of celebrities from the different domains endorsing Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris:

Who is backing Donald Trump?

Actors:

Trump garnered huge support from the film and television industry. Several actors including Jon Voight, Dennis Quaid, and Mel Gibson expressed their support for the former president. While some other popular faces from Hollywood are also aligned with Trump like Zachary Levi and Rosanne Barr.

Musicians:

Many prominent personalities from the music industry also came in support of Trump. Musicians who back the Ex-Potus include Kid Rock and Jason Aldean. Musicians like Amber Rose and Azealia reflected on Trump's resonance with the music community and resultantly voiced their support in their favour.

Sports figures:

Boxing legend Mike Tyson and former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan openly come in favour of Trump from the sports industry. Apart from them, Lawrence Taylor and Danica Patrick openly backed the former US president and believe Trump shares a strong connection to the sports world.

Business leaders:

In the world of business, billionaires like Elon Musk, Steve Wynn, and Bill Ackman have lent their support to Trump’s campaign. Musk could be seen in some of his campaigns lending his support to Trump for the US President's election 2024.

Who supports Vice President Kamala Harris?

Apart from supporting Trump, the list of celebrities endorsing Harris is also long. Check out some popular names in the list below:

Musicians:

Taylor Swift, one of the most popular pop stars in the world, endorsed Harris soon after the debate. Apart from Swift, Beyoncé, Nicky Jam, Don Omar, Eminem, Cher, and Lizzo advocate support to Harris for her candidacy.

Actors:

Some high-profile Hollywood actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Jennifer Lawrence publicly came in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. Several other influential figures like Octavia Spencer, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Mindy Kaling also backed Harris.

Sports figures:

Sports personalities such as NBA coach Steve Kerr and star player Steph Curry showed strong support in Harris's favour along with some other legendary athletes like Billie Jean King and Magic Johnson.

Political figures:

There were some notable political personalities from the democratic parties such as former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter. Barbara Pierce Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush, rallied and campaigned for Harris emphasising the Democratic nominee's commitment to advancing women's rights.

Business leaders:

Some high-profile business leaders also backed Kamala Harris in the US election 2024, including Mark Cuban, Bill Gates, and Michael Bloomberg.