US elections: Donald Trump inches closer to victory. Can he run in 2028?

US elections latest: Former US President Donald Trump is inching closer to securing a second term, as he leads over Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the race for the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.

As the former president inches closer to his victory, Harris, who currently holds the Vice President’s office, cancelled her election night speech.

Why do swing states matter in the US?

Also Read: US elections 2024 result LIVE: Trump to become next US president, Fox News calls the polls The seven swing states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia – are known to project unpredictable voter behaviour and have a total of more than 90 electoral votes. Hence, they have the potential to tilt the balance of the election. Electoral votes are set to votes allotted to each US state. Typically, the candidate who wins the popular vote in a given state, gets all the electoral votes of that state.

Can Trump hold the president’s office thrice?

If Trump secures a second term by locking his victory this time, it will be his final run for the presidency, as the US Constitution limits presidents to two terms in office.

Has any US president served more than two terms?

The 22nd Amendment of the US constitution puts a cap on presidential terms. When the first US President, George Washington, stepped down after his two terms, it was respected by his successors until Franklin D Roosevelt came to power. Roosevelt served four terms as the US president from 1932 to 1944.

In 1951, the 22nd Amendment was ratified into the US Constitution, introducing the limit for holding the president’s office.