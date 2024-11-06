US Elections 2024 Result Live: Donald Trump wins Indiana, Kentucky, Harris takes Vermont

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has warned that results may take several days, as vote tallies will come in at different times across states, and close results could delay a final call. The campaigns of both Harris and former President Donald Trump are fighting for every vote, especially in the seven key battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. The ruling Democratic Party and the opposition Republicans have deployed hundreds of attorneys and thousands of volunteers to be part of the vote-counting process and be prepared to challenge and start the legal battle if necessary.

Donald Trump moves ahead of the Democratic nominee as he secures Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia in the presidential election 2024, while Kamala Harris has won Vermont. The election outcome remains uncertain, with multiple battleground states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, still up for grabs.Millions of Americans cast their votes across the United States today to elect the 47th President. There is a close fight between Republican leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in an election billed as one of the most consequential contests for the White House in decades. The race remained stubbornly deadlocked for weeks with some of the election forecasters giving 60-year-old Vice President Harris an edge over former President Trump, 78, in some of the key battleground states like Pennsylvania.