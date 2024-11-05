US Election 2024: Indian-Americans express divergent views as voting starts

As the voting for the US presidential election commenced on Tuesday (local time), the Indian-American voters are expressing divided views, with some supporting Donald Trump for his economic and immigration policies while others are standing behind Kamala Harris, attracted by her leadership style.

Ajay Patel, an Indian-American from New York, expressed his support for Donald Trump, citing shared values such as hard work and economic independence. He believes immigration should be limited and the needs of Americans should be prioritized.

"I support Trump because he believes in some of the values I have. If we work hard, I want to keep my money, I don't want to take care of other people of the country who are entering the country illegally," Ajay Patel told ANI.

"We should not have people starving on the streets of America while we worry about people across the world who don't care about America or the values that America has so that's why the Trump group has started to resonate more with Indians. This time around I feel more Indians are in lines with the views of President Trump holds and we support him that the reason," Ajay Patel added.

Kumar, an Indian-American from New York, expressed mixed feelings about Kamala Harris, stating that she has done a tremendous job and resonated with the people; however, she has not been able to "fully introduce" herself to America. Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

"What she (Kamala Harris) has done is, put together a phenomenal campaign in the last 90 days...she has done tremendous job, she has resonated the people...she has unfortunately not been able to completely introduce herself to America," Kumar told ANI.

Ajay Bhutoria, a member of Kamala Harris's presidential campaign National Finance Committee, affirmed confidence in Harris' victory and urged people not to be 'misled' by Trump's false statements.

"I am so excited...tomorrow will be a historic day where the country gets to choose the first Indian-American, first black woman, first woman commander-in-chief of our country...please don't fall into the traps of misleading statements made by Trump...she will work hard...we are going to win," Bhutoria told ANI.

The United States presidential elections have commenced in the US on Tuesday. The first ballot has been cast in New Hampshire's small township of Dixville Notch, a township located along the US-Canada border.

Over 160 million voters are expected to cast their ballots, with the results either delivering a return to power for Republican former President Donald Trump (78) or electing America's first woman in the White House, Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris (60).

According to polls, both candidates are deadlocked in the race, with an estimated 75 million voters having already voted, and the race for the White House is down to the wire.