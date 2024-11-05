US polls: Indian-American women stand by Harris, younger men favour Trump

US election 2024: Indian-Americans, a powerful voting bloc in the United States (US), have traditionally leaned towards Democrats. This year, with vice-president Kamala Harris —a Democrat with Indian roots— running for the post of president, one might expect their support to be unwavering. Yet, a surprising gender divide and generational shift within the community show that Indian-American support is far from monolithic, pointing to an intriguing split that could have broader implications for this historic election.

Indian-American women rally for Harris, but men see Trump differently

Kamala Harris, whose mother emigrated from Tamil Nadu, India, has captured the attention of Indian-American women. According to the 2024 Indian-American Attitudes survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, 67 per cent of Indian-American women back Harris, motivated by her progressive stance on issues like reproductive rights and gender equality. The data also shows that, unlike their female counterparts, 39 per cent of Indian-American men are leaning towards Donald Trump, drawn by his promises of traditional values and strong rhetoric on issues like "protecting manhood."

Another survey, from YouGov-Economist, further highlights this gender divide: while 51 per cent of Indian-American women support Harris compared to 41 per cent who back Trump, the numbers are almost reversed for Indian-American men, with 49 per cent favouring Trump over 45 per cent for Harris.

Indian-American men and Trump: An unexpected shift

Even more intriguing is the generational twist. Indian-American men under 40 are emerging as strong Trump supporters, with 48 per cent favouring him versus 44 per cent favouring Harris. This shift stands in contrast to traditional Indian-American voting patterns and may reflect a new wave of political ideology shaped by different experiences and values.

The Carnegie Endowment report points out that younger Indian-American men, often balancing their bicultural identities, view Trump’s stance on certain issues as aligning more closely with their values. They are also sceptical of Harris, perceiving her as not fully committed to strengthening Indo-US relations—a sentiment echoed by Utsav Sanduja, founder of Hindus for America First, who criticised Harris for her “selective pride” in her heritage.

Gendered rhetoric in a divided election

The 2024 race has seen intensely gendered language on both sides. Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance made headlines with his controversial “childless cat ladies” remark aimed at Harris, while her running mate Tim Walz faced disparagement with the nickname “Tampon Tim” for advocating free feminine hygiene products. Trump himself has positioned his campaign around protecting what he calls “manhood under attack,” resonating with voters who feel the pace of change has left men’s interests behind.

In this landscape, Harris’ campaign counters with a clear message of empowerment. She champions reproductive rights and autonomy for women, drawing support from those who view her policies as a remedy for deeply entrenched gender inequities. This divide has resonated with Indian-American women, who see Harris as a reflection of their own struggles for autonomy and equality.

Indian-Americans speak out

On social media, the debate among Indian-Americans is intense. Supporters of Harris praise her commitment to women’s rights, with one X user saying, “#VoteHarris to regain women’s rights to make decisions for their own bodies. We are not chattel.” Meanwhile, others voice concerns about Harris’ lack of emphasis on her Indian roots, questioning her stance on Indo-US relations.

What lies ahead?

Indian-Americans find themselves at a unique crossroads, with voting preferences now shaped by gender, age, and values. Women, largely backing Harris, see her as an advocate for progress, equality, and reproductive freedoms. Meanwhile, younger Indian-American men, who lean towards Trump, appear to resonate with his pledges to protect “traditional” values and counter rapid social change.

As the race heats up, Indian-Americans—long seen as a unified bloc—are now revealing a fascinating split. This divide, set against the backdrop of a polarising election, signals a significant shift within the community and may reflect broader changes in American society.

Ultimately, the results may redefine how Indian-Americans approach future elections, with gender and generational identities shaping one of the most diverse communities in the US. Will Harris’ progressive policies and her unique blend of heritage win the hearts of more Indian-Americans, or will Trump’s appeal to tradition tip the scales? As this election nears its climax, the answer remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: Indian-Americans, divided as they are, will play a decisive role in this historic choice.

(With agency inputs)