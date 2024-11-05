Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Howard University excited for Harris' election night party in Washington

Howard University excited for Harris' election night party in Washington

It is a momentous occasion. You always love to see your alumni, and your classmates doing big things. It is an honour to have the world here and the world to know the type of people the university

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris
The campus has been transformed as it prepares to host Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Howard University on Tuesday looked forward to hosting Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for her election night watch party.

This marks the first time in modern history that a presidential election night event will be hosted on a college campus.

Harris graduated from Howard University with a bachelor's degree in 1986.

Nigel Jhonson, a law student at Howard University, is upbeat about the event.

It is a momentous occasion. You always love to see your alumni, and your classmates doing big things. It is an honour to have the world here and the world to know the type of people the university produces. We produce leaders and the world ought to know that Howard University is synonymous with leadership," Jhonson told PTI.

Jade, a freshman at Howard who thinks Harris' election will help the college get prominence, said: It feels great to have the spotlight on us and having alumni like the Vice President of US. I feel like it shows the university produces good students. This is history being created right here."  Ben, who lives in the neighbourhood, said they were stoked about the fact that Harris could be the next US President. It is very cool that we may have the first female president from the university."  The campus has been transformed as it prepares to host Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.  Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

The election is being seen as one of the tightest presidential races in the last several decades with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pitched against her.

More From This Section

Democratic lawmaker Jon Tester tries to hold key US Senate seat in Montana

Iron ore climbs to over 2 week high on prospects of more China stimulus

Indonesian rescuers dig through volcanic ash after eruption kills 9

US Election 2024: Indian-Americans express divergent views as voting starts

Republicans try to hold onto all four of Iowa's congressional districts

If Harris wins the race, she will become the first woman and the first person of South Asian descent to become the US President.

Harris, known primarily for embracing her Black identity as her Father is of Jamaican descent, also occasionally reflects on her Indian roots, particularly the influence of her mother who hailed from Tamil Nadu in India.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US polls: Indian-American women stand by Harris, younger men favour Trump

Empty seats seen more often at Trump's final rallies ahead of vote

Pennsylvania hosts 5 crucial US house races in battle for control

US election 2024: How America will choose between Trump and Harris

Federal agencies claim Russia, Iran influencing voters ahead election day

Topics :Kamala HarrisUS ElectionwashingtonDonald Trump

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story