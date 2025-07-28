US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, July 27, announced a wide-ranging trade agreement that imposes a 15 per cent tariff on most European imports into the US. The deal, which was finalised during a brief meeting at Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, averted the looming threat of a 30 per cent tariff that was set to take effect on August 1.

While the headline tariff rate is fixed at 15 per cent, many of the agreement’s finer details are still unclear. The deal includes zero tariffs on select 'strategic goods' such as aircraft and aircraft parts, certain chemicals, semiconductor equipment, some agricultural products, and critical raw materials. However, pharmaceuticals, steel, and some farm goods remain outside the scope of this agreement.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump, EU's Von Der Leyen cite conflicting details on trade deal Von der Leyen also announced that the EU would purchase $750 billion worth of US energy — including natural gas, oil, and nuclear fuel — to replace Russian supplies, and invest an additional $600 billion in the US. Where this investment will come from, however, was not specified. What is not included in the deal? While the agreement removes immediate tariff threats, several issues remain unresolved. Trump confirmed that the existing 50 per cent US tariff on imported steel will stay in place. Talks will continue on setting steel import quotas and reducing overcapacity in the global market.

Pharmaceuticals were not included in this agreement. Von der Leyen clarified that those discussions are ongoing, separate from Sunday’s deal. Tariffs on some EU agricultural products also remain unchanged, but with no clear indication of which items are excluded. What impact will the agreement have? The 15 per cent tariff is a significant increase from the pre-Trump average US tariff of about 1 per cent on European goods and above the 10 per cent baseline tariff applied during negotiations. For European exporters, the impact could be considerable as many companies will face the difficult choice of either passing the cost on to US consumers or absorbing losses.

The earlier 10 per cent tariff was already enough to prompt the European Commission to slash its growth forecast from 1.3 per cent to 0.9 per cent. Now, with 15 per cent, German industry leaders warn of “immense negative effects” on export-reliant sectors. Von der Leyen defended the deal, calling it “the best we could do” and noting that it secures continued access to the US market and brings a degree of stability. How are different sectors reacting, especially carmakers? ALSO READ: US-EU trade deal wards off escalation, to raise costs for firms, consumers The car industry, which was gearing for a 30 per cent tariff, sees the 15 per cent rate as a relief. Von der Leyen pointed out that the new rate is significantly lower than the current 27.5 per cent tariff on cars from all countries — which includes Trump’s 25 per cent tariff and the pre-existing 2.5 per cent US auto tariff.

Still, European automakers remain under pressure. Volkswagen revealed it had already lost $1.5 billion in profits in the first half of the year due to higher US tariffs. Mercedes-Benz, which produces a significant share of its US-sold vehicles in Alabama, said price hikes are likely for future model years. What were the key issues dividing the two sides? Before Trump’s presidency, US-EU tariffs were relatively low. According to the Brussels-based Bruegel think tank, the US averaged a 1.47 per cent tariff on European goods, while the EU imposed 1.35 per cent on American products, Associated Press reported.

Trump frequently criticised the $235 billion US merchandise trade deficit with the EU, calling the European market unfair — particularly in the automotive sector. However, the EU argues that the US enjoys a substantial surplus in services like cloud computing, travel, and financial services, which helps offset the imbalance. Despite Trump’s stance that the EU “was formed to screw the United States”, both sides have recognised the need to preserve their trading relationship. With $2 trillion in annual commerce, the US and EU form the world’s largest bilateral trading bloc. How did the deal come together? The last-minute breakthrough came just days before the US deadline to impose new tariffs. Trump and von der Leyen held brief talks at Trump’s golf resort in Scotland, joined by top EU trade officials.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the August 1 deadline was firm. “No extensions, no more grace periods,” he said. Yet he said that Trump remained open to future dialogue. The EU had prepared its own list of retaliatory tariffs targeting hundreds of US goods, including beef, auto parts, beer, and even Boeing aircraft. Without a deal, everything from French cheese to German electronics could have become more expensive for American consumers. What are the concerns going forward? While the agreement avoided an immediate trade war, analysts caution that the deal remains vague in parts. “There is nothing on paper, yet,” said ING’s global chief of macro Carsten Brzeski. He warned that the lack of formal documentation makes enforcement and interpretation difficult.