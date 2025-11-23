US EXIM to invest $100 billion to secure critical mineral supplies: Report

The U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) will invest $100 billion to secure U.S. and allied supply chains for critical minerals, nuclear energy and liquefied natural gas, the organisation's chair John Jovanovic told the Financial Times in an interview published on Sunday.

The first tranche of deals will include projects in Egypt, Pakistan and Europe, Jovanovic told the newspaper, adding that the West was over-reliant on supplies of these critical materials that "are no longer fair".

"We can't do anything else that we're trying to do without these underlying critical raw material supply chains being secure, stable and functioning," he was quoted saying.