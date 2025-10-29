US Fed cuts rates quarter point, sets end to balance-sheet runoff

Federal Reserve officials delivered their second consecutive interest-rate reduction to support a softening labor market, and said they would stop shrinking the central bank’s portfolio of assets on Dec. 1.

In their post-meeting statement, Fed policymakers on Wednesday repeated their assessment that “job gains have slowed” and said “risks to employment rose in recent months.”Officials characterized economic growth as “moderate” and said inflation “has moved up since earlier this year and remains somewhat elevated.”

The Federal Open Market Committee voted 10-2 to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.75 per cent-4 per cent.

Fed officials on both ends of the policy spectrum opposed the decision. Governor Stephen Miran, who joined the central bank last month and is on unpaid leave from his post as chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, dissented again in favor of a larger, half-point reduction. Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said he preferred not to cut rates at all, after supporting last month’s rate reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in Washington. Fed officials lowered rates last month for the first time this year after a marked cooldown in hiring raised worries about fragilities in the labor market.

Wednesday’s move was widely anticipated after Powell said earlier this month that employment could weaken further. Additional declines in job openings, he said, “might very well show up in unemployment.” Fed officials are divided, however, over how much more to ease. Several policymakers have cautioned against lowering borrowing costs too rapidly with inflation still running above the Fed’s 2 per cent target. Rate projections released last month showed 9 out of 19 policymakers expected no more than one additional rate reduction this year after last month’s cut, including seven who preferred no further moves in 2025. The statement nodded to the fact that an ongoing government shutdown has limited their access to economic data. In describing the labor market, officials referenced the unemployment rate “through August.”

The Fed’s job is growing increasingly difficult as officials are forced to make policy decisions without most of the economic data they typically rely on. The shutdown has frozen or pushed back the compilation and release of reports tracking the labor market, prices, spending and other key indicators. Policymakers did, however, receive a delayed report last week on the consumer price index. It showed underlying inflation rose in September at the slowest pace in three months. The figures were likely welcomed by officials worried about price pressures, but still showed core inflation rose 3 per cent from a year earlier, well above the Fed’s goal.