Putin's envoy Dmitriev says there will be peace in Ukraine within a year

Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday during a visit to Saudi Arabia that he expected the war in Ukraine to end within a year.

Dmitriev was speaking after meeting officials from USPresident Donald Trump's administration in the United States last weekend. His visit there followed an announcement that a summit between Trump and Putin in Budapest had been postponed.

"We are sure that we are on the road to peace and as peacemakers we need to make it happen," Dmitriev, who is also the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told an investment conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Asked whether peace in Ukraine was possible within one year, Dmitriev said: "I believe so." While in the US Dmitriev said that Moscow and Washington were close to a "diplomatic solution" to the war. Dmitriev is part of Putin's negotiating team in talks with the US, alongside Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. In his public statements, Dmitriev has said he is focused on economic cooperation. While Dmitriev was visiting the US, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called him a "Russian propagandist" for saying in interviews with US media that new US sanctions on Russian oil firms would lead to higher prices at American gas stations.