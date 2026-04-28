US guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta intercepts Iranian tanker

The US Central Command (Centcom) has announced that the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta intercepted the M/T Stream on Sunday, preventing the vessel from reaching its intended destination.

The American warship stopped the tanker "after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port," according to a statement released by Centcom.

In a social media post featuring imagery of both vessels, officials clarified that the intervention was carried out as part of the ongoing "US blockade of Iranian ports."

The M/T Stream is identified as a crude oil tanker operating under the Iranian flag, and maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic, as reported by Al Jazeera, indicated that the vessel was last tracked in Southeast Asia's Malacca Strait approximately 13 days ago.

This latest incident has further escalated maritime tensions between Washington and Tehran. Iran's Foreign Ministry had previously lashed out at the United States, accusing the Biden administration of "piracy and armed robbery on the high seas" following the earlier seizure of two other Iran-linked tankers, the Majestic X and the Tifani. The interception of the M/T Stream comes as American forces maintain a strict maritime restrictive operation in the region. According to official statements released yesterday, these forces are actively preventing ships from entering or exiting Iranian waters as part of a sustained effort to monitor and control movement into strategic coastal hubs.

The military is closely monitoring maritime traffic to ensure compliance with the ongoing restrictions. Highlighting the scale of this operation, a post on X confirmed that "American forces have directed 38 ships to turn around or return to port" since the enforcement began. Parallel to these naval enforcements, diplomatic friction remains high as US President Donald Trump indicated on Monday that he is inclined to reject the most recent proposal from Tehran aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict, according to a report by CNN. The proposal from the Iranian leadership reportedly suggested a framework that would facilitate the reopening of the "Strait of Hormuz while pushing off discussions of the nuclear issue."