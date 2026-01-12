US hosts meet of G-7 ministers on rare earths amid China-Japan tensions

The US is hosting a gathering of G-7 ministers to discuss rare earths this week, underscoring the shared push to develop alternative supplies in an industry dominated by China.

Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will be in Washington on Sunday and Monday to meet Group of Seven counterparts, Ottawa said in a statement, adding Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent would host the talks “to discuss global supply chains for critical minerals.”

The discussions are expected to also include officials from Australia, South Korea, India, Mexico and the European Union, and focus on critical raw materials and the security of global supply chains. The meeting comes as Japan steps up efforts to reach out to its G-7 peers and others amid concerns over new export restrictions China imposed following a dispute over comments Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made about Taiwan.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama has said she would meet with counterparts from other industrialized democracies to discuss the minerals critical to military production and the tech industry during a trip to the US starting Sunday. China’s curbs on shipments of rare earth products to Japan now extend to those for civilian-use, Nikkei Asia reported, citing people familiar with the trade. The report added that officials in China are refusing permission for shipments sought by companies, while in other cases reviews of applications are taking longer than usual. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning avoided directly answering questions about the meeting in Washington and the Nikkei report, repeating Beijing’s view that the curbs were necessary to safeguard national security and the “measures are fully justified, reasonable and lawful.”

Japan’s claims that China is “weaponizing” rare earths are misleading, Lu Yaodong, deputy director of the Institute of Japanese Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, was quoted as saying in an article in the Global Times. China’s moves stem from Japan’s “remilitarization,” Lu said. China is the world’s dominant supplier of rare earths, helping Beijing last year counter punitive tariffs from the Trump administration by restricting their export. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reached a trade truce in October that included agreements to end restrictions on rare earth exports. Still, Washington has continued to pursue policies intended to cut reliance on Chinese supplies of rare earth magnets, which are also used in a wide variety of consumer products, including autos and electronics.