US imposes sanctions on companies, vessels linked to Russia's Arctic LNG 2

The US State Department said New Energy used deceptive shipping practices, including shutting off its automatic identification system, to load cargo from the US-sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project. That was done via a ship-to-ship transfer on Aug. 25, 2024, with Pioneer, a vessel blocked by the United States earlier in August.

The ship-to-ship transfer suggests Moscow has managed to continue some exports from the project.

The US Treasury added New Energy and an additional vessel managed and operated by Plio, called Energy Mulan, to its designated list, which means their assets are blocked and US persons are prohibited from dealing with them.

"The US government will continue to answer attempts to operationalize the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project or otherwise expand Russia's energy capabilities with a swift response," US

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.