US markets open muted after weaker than expected August payrolls data

Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Friday after a report showed fewer-than-expected jobs additions in the previous month, aiding expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver an upsized interest rate cut in September.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1 points, or flat at the open, to 40756.81. The S&P 500 rose 3.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 5507.33, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 10.0 points, or 0.06%, to 17137.619 at the opening bell.