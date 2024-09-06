Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US markets open muted after weaker than expected August payrolls data

US markets open muted after weaker than expected August payrolls data

The S&P 500 rose 3.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 5507.33, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 10.0 points, or 0.06%, to 17137.619 at the opening bell

Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1 points, or flat at the open, to 40756.81.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Friday after a report showed fewer-than-expected jobs additions in the previous month, aiding expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver an upsized interest rate cut in September.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1 points, or flat at the open, to 40756.81. The S&P 500 rose 3.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 5507.33, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 10.0 points, or 0.06%, to 17137.619 at the opening bell.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Wall Street T+1 switch is causing more pain than we thought: Citigroup

Palo Alto forecasts earnings above estimates on cybersecurity demand

WSJ reporter Gershkovich's closed trial for espionage to begin in Russia

Wall Street mixed, dollar rises ahead of CPI data, Fed policy meeting

Wall Street's faster trade settlement sees some temporary processing bumps

Topics :Wall StreetUS payrollsUS markets

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story