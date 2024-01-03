Home / World News / US intel says Hamas used Gaza hospital in campaign against Israel: Report

US intel says Hamas used Gaza hospital in campaign against Israel: Report

The US believes that Hamas members evacuated days before Israel raided the complex on Nov. 15 and that they destroyed sensitive documents and electronics before Israeli troops entered the facility

Before the raid on the hospital, the Israeli military unveiled a detailed 3D model of Gaza's Shifa Hospital showing a series of underground installations | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Washington

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:26 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The US is confident that Palestinian militant groups used Gaza's largest hospital to hold at least a few hostages seized during their bloody Oct. 7 attack and to house command infrastructure, an American intelligence assessment declassified Tuesday and shared by a US official found.

The assessment offers the firmest US support for Israeli claims about the Shifa hospital complex, which was raided by Israeli forces in November in an operation decried by global humanitarian organizations and some members of President Joe Biden' s party. Yet the information released doesn't fully back some of Israel's most significant allegations that the hospital served as the central node for activities by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The US official shared the assessment on the condition of anonymity.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The US Intelligence Community is confident in its judgment on this topic and has independently corroborated information on HAMAS and PIJ's use of the hospital complex for a variety of purposes related to its campaign against Israel," the assessment states. It continues that it believes the groups used the al-Shifa hospital complex and sites beneath it to house command infrastructure, exercise certain command and control activities, store some weapons, and hold at least a few hostages.

The US believes that Hamas members evacuated days before Israel raided the complex on Nov. 15 and that they destroyed sensitive documents and electronics before Israeli troops entered the facility.

US officials had previously pointed to classified intelligence, obtained independently from the Israelis, to offer support for Israel's raid.

I can confirm for you that we have information that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad use some hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including al-Shifa, and tunnels underneath them to conceal and to support their military operations and to hold hostages, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters a day before Israel entered the hospital.

Gaza's hospitals have played a central role in the dueling narratives surrounding the war that the Hamas-run Health Ministry says has killed 22,100 people though it does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. Hospitals enjoy special protected status under the international laws of war. But they can lose that status if they are used for military purposes.

Before the raid on the hospital, the Israeli military unveiled a detailed 3D model of Gaza's Shifa Hospital showing a series of underground installations that it said was part of an elaborate Hamas command-and-control center under the territory's largest health care facility. The Israeli military has yet to unveil any infrastructure nearly as sprawling and developed as the purported center.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

BYD pulls ahead as world's biggest producer of battery passenger cars

Chinese official urges Taiwan's people to make 'correct choice' on election

Japan earthquake: Survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides

Central banks have saved the world in the past. And will do so again

Japan's New Year earthquake sends out warning to build away from coasts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Gaza conflictIsrael-PalestineisraelUS governmentHamas

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story